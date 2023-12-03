Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued warning about their Christmas wish

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued stern warning about their Christmas wish

The intense animosity between Prince Harry and the rest of the Royal Family will be hard to ignore should the duke decides to fly Meghan Markle and kids to the UK for a royal Christmas.

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been eager for an invite from King Charles to spend Christmas at Sandringham with the other senior royal members.

However, it was shortly revealed that the 75-year-old monarch had already rolled out invites for royal lunch slated for later this month, and Harry and Meghan failed to make the cut.

Speaking to the Mirror, relationship expert Kate Mansfield warned the former royals about a ‘disaster’ that could ensue during the potential reunion.

She specifically pointed out the deepening rift between Harry and Prince William, which would only likely exacerbate if the two are thrown in the same room.

“The reality of the situation is that there is much animosity between them and the rest of the family, and if it is true that there is actually no invite, that sounds pretty painful,” the expert expressed.

"I think that Christmas offers two options, we can use it as a time for forgiveness and building bridges, or to dig up resentments and so the key is really being intentional about it," Mansfield continued.

"My advice would be to just have a small and cosy Christmas with her hubby and the kids at home!" she added.