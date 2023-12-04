Meghan Markle’s ‘superiority complex’ real reason behind Kate Middleton rift

Meghan Markle appeared to have a superiority complex when she was put in comparison with her sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

The Duchess of Sussex was reportedly “uncomfortable” having to play “second fiddle” to Catherine, the Princess of Wales, as she did not have a career prior to her marriage with Prince William.

According to an insider cited by The Telegraph, the former Suits actress “always had a sense that she was a self-made woman whereas Kate hadn’t really had her own career” and she was not happy about having her in place of superior royals in the palace hierarchy.

The wife of Prince Harry “[felt] like she had more of a right to speak than her sister-in-law, who had married into the family as an unknown whereas Meghan regarded herself as a philanthropist who could teach the royals a thing or two about charity.”

However, Meghan found it “difficult” that the Royal Foundation was “already a well-oiled machine by the time she got there,” the source shared.

The difficult ties between the two daughters-in-law of King Charles appeared to have deepened over the years. The Princess of Wales over the years has been accused of not being able to foster a “meaningful” relationship with Meghan, per Omid Scobie’s first book, Finding Freedom.