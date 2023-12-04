Meghan Markle’s ‘very bizarre’ move against William, Kate unearthed

Meghan Markle was reportedly not keen on her mother Doria Ragland to meet the extended royal family after a heated situation.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been embroiled in a number of controversies as many royal secrets are coming to the forefront following the release of author Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame.

Prior to the book release, Harry and Meghan were already in the midst of a rift with the royals, especially with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

According to sources cited by The Telegraph, the former Suits actress had attempted to put a “separation” between the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, despite Doria travelling to London multiple times before Meghan’s 2018 wedding.

“It was all very bizarre. Meghan seemed to want to put a separation between them,” the insider revealed, adding that William and Kate had “repeatedly” asked to meet Doria.

Meghan had received a “lukewarm” reception from “formal” William and Kate when Harry was beginning to get serious in the relationship.

Moreover, there was already some friction between the royals as close friends raised concerns about Meghan, following a shooting party at Sandringham when Meghan apparently clashed with 16 invited guests over a political discussion.

Hence, Meghan never “introduced” her mother to the Prince and Princess of Wales.