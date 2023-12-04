Dua Lipa makes sparkling first appearance after split from Romain Gavras

Dua Lipa stepped out in a dazzling attire for the Barbie screenplay publishing party in Los Angeles following her split from boyfriend Romain Gavras.

The Levitating musician, 26, was dressed in a silver metallic chainmail dress that featuring side-pleated detail that clung on to her curves. She paired it with black sheer stockings and black leather knee-high boots.

The Houdini songstress set loose her stunning red locks while keeping her accessories to a minimum.

The party, which was held in the Faber & Faber publishing house’s shindig, was thrown to celebrate the release of the movie script written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, via Daily Mail.

The event was a star-studded affair as A-listers Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Billie Eilish were some of the stars present.



The outing marks the first public appearance by the musician after she split from her French filmmaker boyfriend, 41, after eight months of romance.

“Dua and Romain have gone their separate ways after a summer of love,” an insider told The Sun. “She has blinkers on when it comes to her career and the pair ended the relationship before things turned sour.”

After releasing her new song Houdini in November, the singer is set to release her third album in 2024.