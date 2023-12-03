Princess Kate up against ‘really tough challenge’ should she ever ‘rebel’

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘biographer’ Omid Scobie heralded Princess Kate for successfully preserving her image in the wake of mounting pressure from all sides.



The Princess of Wales has been a frequent subject of criticism for prioritizing motherhood over taking on royal engagements. She has also been under consistent scrutiny by press due to her precarious position as a future Queen.

Not to mention, sporadic attacks on her character and credibility seem to follow her from all the way across the pond.

Speaking to E! News, the Endgame author marveled at her ability to stand firm under “that kind of pressure.”

Also Read: Kate Middleton pays ‘secret visit’ to the set of popular reality show

As he expressed in his book, "[Kate has] successfully sublimated her authentic self, becoming an enigma to the public and perhaps even to herself. Unimpeachable, relatable Kate was also now an inscrutable queen in training—an institutional dream come true."

However, the royal expert ascribed her unabashed confidence to the constant support of the Firm. He told the outlet, "She is in such a delicate position where she relies on the support of the institution around her and she gets the support.”

Also Read: Princess Kate's 'powerful' response after Meghan Markle 'humiliates' her

"But if there was ever a moment in which she wavered or tried to steer the course herself, I think she would—just like any other woman that's married into that family—find herself up against a really tough challenge,” the Finding Freedom co-author reflected.

He added, "I don't think we're ever going to see that happen."