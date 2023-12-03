Kate Middleton pays ‘secret visit’ to the set of popular reality show

Kate Middleton pays ‘secret visit’ to the set of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

Kate Middleton was joined by her two youngest children, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, as she visited the set of realty show, Strictly Come Dancing.

In a report published by The Sun, due to the high-profile visit, the a strict security lockdown was imposed on set and no one was allowed to take any photos.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, alongside Charlotte and Louis, met with the show’s hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, before meeting with the show’s best including Dianne Buswell and Nadiya Bychkova.

The visit, which spanned for about two hours, also had the royals tour the costume department and Louis tried on a small gold crown as he stood on the balcony where the contestants gather above the dance floor.

“Kate and Charlotte are huge fans of Strictly so they were delighted to be invited,” an insider told the outlet. “Kate took pictures of the children in the judges’ seats. She seemed really relaxed and was all smiles.”

Other than meeting with the stars, the royals were also treated to some behind the scenes sneak peak of what was to come in the upcoming episode.

An insider said of Prince William’s wife that she was “polite, sweet and charming with everyone and made sure Louis didn’t get over-excited.”

The source also revealed the children were “over the moon” to be there and “loved dressing up and meeting their favourite celebrities.”