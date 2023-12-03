Archie's godfather picks sides between Prince William, Harry amid royal race row

Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster has found himself in a tight spot in the wake of rift between Prince Harry and Prince William.

According to The Sunday Times, the godfather of Prince Archie, 4, and Prince George, 10, has decided against inviting his longtime pal Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his summer wedding next year.

Instead, he has chosen to extend an invitation to King Charles, Queen Camilla, William, and Kate Middleton to represent the British monarchy.

Grosvenor’s reason to snub an invite to the Sussexes comes in the wake of soaring tensions between them and the Royal Family. His mere desire is to avoid bringing their drama on his big day, according to an insider.

Describing it as an “incredibly sad” ordeal, a pal of King Charles’ sons told the outlet, “Hugh is one of very few close friends of William and Harry's who has maintained strong bonds and a line of communication with both.

"He wishes they could put their heads together and patch things up, but realises it's unlikely to happen before the wedding.”

“He wanted to avoid anything overshadowing the day, especially for Olivia, and doesn't want any awkwardness,” they insisted.

A new war between the Sussexes and royal members was instigated after names of alleged 'racist royals,' who raised "concerns" over Archie's skin color was named in the Dutch version of Omid Scobie's recently released book, Endgame.