Meghan Markle, Prince Harry brutally mocked for 'deafening silence'

Royal expert escribes 'Harry and Meghan's silence is the elephant in the room'

A leading royal expert has lambasted Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's silence amid the ongoing racism row, reignited by their pal Omid Scobie's new book 'Endgame'.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex has received massive backlash for their "deafening silence" over attacks on the royal family's senior members in the new book.



King Charles and Kate Middleton were named as the two royals alleged to have made remarks about the skin colour of Prince Archie in a Dutch translation of Scobie's "Endgame".



The controversial royal author has insisted the names mentioned in the Dutch books are a "translation error". However, Buckingham Palace is said to be consulting senior advisers over the next week on the royal family's next step.

One leading royal expert, Richard Fitzwilliams, has claimed "the Sussexes' silence is the elephant in the room."

He tweeted that the silence from the couple is "totally unsatisfactory", adding: The 'mouthpiece' of the Sussexes causes a sensation as names are leaked. They are still silent. Hypocrisy surely?



"When will we hear from the Sussexes?"

The royal expert continued: "The grotesque Scobie 'error' has become a bizarre farce which will have damaging consequences for the RF (Royal Family).

"They have won legal cases before.

"Anything they do gives oxygen to this poison, to do nothing means it sticks. The Sussexes are silent. This speaks too. Courtiers are often portrayed as faceless. I feel deep sympathy for them faced with the duplicitous Sussexes, the dissembling Omid Scobie & and a world rapacious for royal news."

However, sources close to Harry and Meghan, who allegedly wrote down the names of the two family members in letters to King Charles, have insisted that she "never intended for them to be publicly identified" according to the Telegraph.