King Charles, Prince William 'relieved' after 'racist royals' named in Endgame

The Royal Family must be breathing a sigh of relief after names of alleged ‘racist royals’ were revealed in Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame earlier this week.

The family, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been mired in controversy all across last week after two senior royals were named as the ones to have questioned Prince Archie’s skin color before his birth.

According to Duncan Larcombe, royal author and former royal editor at The Sun, “a sense of relief” must have taken over the palace this weekend as the name-drop is dubbed as the “final truth bomb.”

Speaking to The Daily Beast, the royal expert shared, “Oddly enough, there will be a certain sense of relief in the palace this weekend, actually, because the final truth bomb has been dropped, and it’s a damp squib.

He pointed out if the revelation had come out when the Suits alum first hinted at racism in the Royal Family during interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, it would have done more damage due to the fact that the former royals “credibility was riding high” at the time.

“The dust will settle and the royals will move on,” Larcombe affirmed.

“People watched that interview with wide eyes. They still watch them, but now they are rolling their eyes thinking, ‘Oh crikey, here we go again,’” the royal expert added.