Britney Spears clarifies ‘medical emergency’ that halted 42nd birthday celebrations

Britney Spears had to cut her birthday celebrations short as she had to rush to the hospital for an emergency with her pet, Snow.



The Grammy-winning musician, who turned 42 on Friday, had to rush one of her pups to a 24-hour veterinarian clinic at around 2 a.m. local time in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

In pictures obtained by the outlet, the Gimme More singer appeared upset as she stepped into a car parked outside her manager, Cade Hudson’s home.

Hours later, Spears addressed the situation on her Instagram with a note sharing that her dog was doing fine.

“Don’t worry about Snow she’s fine … I went to the emergency vet in the middle of the night with [my manager] Cade [Hudson]’s shoes and clothes in a hurry,” she wrote in the note.

The emergency came up as the Princess of Pop was having a pre-birthday bash, having reunited with her estranged mother, Lynne, and brother Bryan, following her split from husband Sam Asghari in August.

Spears had not been on good terms with her family after her 13-year conservatorship from estranged father and former conservator, Jamie Spears, ended last year.