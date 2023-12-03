Britney Spears in ‘better place’ after reuniting with estranged mom and brother

Britney Spears had a sweet moment of reprieve in family drama as she reunited with mom and brother to mark 42nd birthday.
The Grammy-winning singer celebrated her big day with mother, Lynne Spears, and brother, Bryan Spears, with a party in Los Angeles on Friday night, reported People Magazine.
A source told the outlet that “being together and celebrating her birthday was a really nice moment for the family.”
Spears’ manager, Cade Hudson, shared a photo of the family reunion on his Instagram Stories Saturday. The siblings and Lynne smiled for the camera as they stood before a white wall.
Following the hangout, a source told TMZ, “Lynne and Britney are definitely in a better place.”
The insider further noted that Lynne attended the birthday bash before spending the night. “They were two peas in a pod.”
The Gimme More musician’s family reunion comes amid news of feuds with most of her family member following her 13-year conservatorship from estranged father and former conservator, Jamie Spears.
The new photo seems to show that the singer may have squashed their longtime feud with mom and brother.
