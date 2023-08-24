Britney Spears 'introduces' new canine companion named Snow amid Sam Asghari's divorce

Britney Spears has a new furry addition to her family after Sam Asghari left her.



The 41-year-old Mind Your Business singer announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday, alongside a photo of her new dog.

"Introducing Snow … the new edition [sic] to the family," she wrote, alongside a video of a little white dog surveying her new home and getting naughty with Spears.

The pup already emerges to have the pop star covered around her little paw. "It's her world, and we just live in it !!!" Spears jokingly added to her social media post.

The video also shows Spears carrying Snow and the two cuddling in bed. The dog is even seen gnawing on a dummy. "Here's your paci, see," the actress says in the video to the tiny pet.

Spears' new puppy buddy arrives at a trying time for the Grammy winner. After 14 months of marriage, her spouse, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce on August 16. According to paperwork obtained by People magazine on Thursday, Asghari, 29, stated irreconcilable differences as the cause for the divorce and July 28 as the date of separation.

The shocking filing came following reports in March that the couple, who met in 2016 and are set to marry in June 2022, were having marital problems after they were both seen without their wedding bands. However, Asghari's rep, Brandon Cohen of BAC Talent, rejected the rumours at the time, claiming his client was filming a movie and wasn't wearing his ring.

Asghari broke his silence on the split in a post on his Instagram Story on Thursday. "AFTER 6 YEARS OF LOVE AND COMMITMENT TO EACH OTHER MY WIFE AND I HAVE DECIDED TO END OUR JOURNEY TOGETHER," he said. "WE WILL HOLD ONTO THE LOVE AND RESPECT WE HAVE FOR EACH OTHER AND I WISH HER THE BEST ALWAYS."

"S--- HAPPENS," he added, also requesting privacy and for people to "be kind and thoughtful."

The following day, Spears made her own statement about the impending divorce. "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but … I'm not here to explain why because its honestly nobody's business!!!" she wrote on Instagram.

"But, I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!," the mom of two continued. "I've been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it's far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I've always had to hide my weaknesses !!!"



