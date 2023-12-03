Harry Styles and Taylor Russell whirlwind romance in ‘trouble’

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell confirmed romance in August

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell’s romance might be nearing its end after the Canadian actress took a trip to UK but did not meet with her beau.

Russell was staying at her five-star hotel near Whitehall as she flew in for a shoot while the As it Was singer was living in his North London home, sparking split rumours, reported The Sun on Sunday.

An insider said: “Taylor and Harry’s relationship appears to have cooled as they juggle hectic work schedules, an insider told the outlet. “Taylor spent her trip to London alone and stayed at a hotel instead of with Harry.

The source noted that it’s “been a whirlwind romance but they’re still young and at pivotal points in their careers.”

“They have a lot of respect for each other and had been planning on spending Christmas together,” the insider revealed.

The Watermelon Sugar singer sparked romance with the Bones And All actress back in June, following his break up with Olivia Wilde.

Previously, a source told Us Weekly that things are “very serious” between them and that Styles “definitely sees a future with Taylor” despite both of them being “busy with their careers.”

The pair was last seen during a U2 concert in Las Vegas in November.