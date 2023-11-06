Harry Styles, Taylor Russell ‘living together’ as their romance gets ‘serious’

Harry Styles is doing everything he can to spend time with girlfriend Taylor Russell, while there is work being done on his mansion.

The As It Was singer, 29, is currently living in a ‘lavish accommodation’ with his girlfriend, also 29, an insider told The Sun.

“Harry has understandably kept a wide berth from his pad while the major works are under way, and has checked in to a lavish hotel while in London,” the source said of his $16 million mansion in North London is being renovated.

“His girlfriend Taylor has been staying with him,” the insider revealed. “They keep a low profile, popping out for coffees and snacks, and cycling around London like tourists.”

The Watermelon Sugar singer sparked romance with the Canadian actress back in June, following his break up with Olivia Wilde.

Previously, a source told Us Weekly that things are “very serious” between Styles and his lady love.

The insider shared that the musician “definitely sees a future with Taylor” despite both of them being “busy with their careers.” They said that the two “support one another any chance they get.”