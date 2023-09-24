Harry Styles takes Taylor Russell romance to next level with major move

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell sparked romance rumors in June

Harry Styles has quietly moved on to the next phase in his relationship with Taylor Russell.

In a conversation with Life & Style, a source revealed that the One Direction alum recently introduced the Broadway actress to his mother, Anne Twist.

Noting that though it's a common practice for the As It Was singer to dive head first in a relationship with someone "he's really into," taking them home alludes to the notion that things have gotten "really serious," according to the insider.

“Harry’s mom loved Taylor and can’t wait to spend more time with her,” they enthused.

Following her soiree with Harry's mom, Taylor is now "planning a trip to Vancouver" to have her family meet the Grammy winner.

The twosome sparked romance rumors in June, after Russell was spotted enjoying Styles's Love On Tour's Venice show from the VIP booth.

Styles and Russell seemingly confirmed their romance after they were photographed getting cozy at the premiere of the latter's film in August.