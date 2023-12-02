Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s reunion with royals receives another major blow

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly would accept invite from royals if sent one

If there was any chance of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reuniting with the royal family, all hope of that has since faded.

Following the release of royal author Omid Scobie’s bombshell book, two names of the ‘racist royals’ have surfaced that the former Suits actress had mentioned in her 2021 Oprah interview.

The Dutch version of the book reportedly named King Charles and Kate Middleton as the racist royals.

While there were talks of a possible invitation for the Sussexes to spend Christmas with the royals, a royal expert believes that’s not the case anymore.

Pauline Maclaran, Professor of Marketing and Consumer Research at Royal Holloway, University of London, told Express.co.uk that Scobie’s book may have caused a fallout that would not cancel the potential reunion.

“I doubt if there was any invitation to spend Christmas with the Royal Family. I would be very surprised. [The furore over Endgame] isn’t going to help,” she told the outlet.

The Christmas celebrations would have come after Prince Harry and King Charles broke their months-long silence as they conversed on the phone on the monarch’s 75th birthday.