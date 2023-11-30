Piers Morgan exposes ‘racist royals’ concerned of Archie’s skin colour

Piers Morgan did not hold back on his show Piers Morgan Uncensored on Wednesday when he name-dropped the royals who allegedly had “concerns” about the skin colour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, Archie.

In the Dutch version of royal author Omid Scobie’s new book, Endgame, the names of the two royals were accidently published, for which sales had to be halted abruptly in Holland.

However, the British broadcaster revealed the names of the two royals to be King Charles III and Princess Kate Middleton, wife of Prince William, Harry’s older brother.

In 2021, the former Suits actress had sent shockwaves to the royal family and The Firm as she shared her experiences of discrimination to Oprah Winfrey, especially when she was expecting her first child.

In Endgame, Scobie divulged that Meghan wrote private letters to then-Prince Charles who had “troubling” conversations surrounding her and Harry’s then-unborn son’s complexion.

The published passage reads, “Even after Meghan and Charles by letter discussed about probable unconscious bias within the family after it was revealed that [redacted] took part in such conversations about Archie, [redacted] has avoided discussing the subject with [redacted].”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussexes stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020 and moved to US amid their strained ties with the royal family. The rift between the royals and Sussexes deepened over the years as more revelations came to light.