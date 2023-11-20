Meghan Markle ‘secretly’ hoping to distance herself from royals ‘even more’

Meghan Markle is supportive of Prince Harry amid his strained ties with his family, but she is secretly hoping she wouldn’t have to spend her Christmas in the UK.
Previously, royal insiders told Daily Mail that if King Charles invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Sandringham to celebrate Christmas together, the couple would oblige.
However, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams suggested that this is not a possibility in the current scenario despite the ‘warm’ phone call the father-son duo shared on the King’s 75th birthday.
“I suspect there is a mixture of emotions there. That will certainly not change now,” he told GB News. “They have no base in Britain, things have reached that stage, it is not good. The rift means there is no such possibility at the moment.”
And while the insider has claimed that Harry and Meghan would accept an invite, it remains to be seen if there is one sent in the first place.
Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘waiting’ for ‘invite’ to meet King Charles
Meanwhile, the former Suits actress will rejoice if the invite is not sent over. Relationship expert Louella Alderson told The Mirror that Meghan “may not want to reconcile with the Royal Family after the way she feels she was treated by them and the British media.”
Alderson suggested that she might “see this as a chance to distance herself even more from [royal family] and concentrate on creating a happy life with her family in America.”
Read More: Prince Harry clashes with Meghan Markle over relocation to New York City
“Meghan might be relieved that she doesn’t have to return to the UK any time soon and face the Royal Family,” the expert explained.
“Regardless of her feelings, she probably wants to put her mental health and well-being first, as well as the happiness of her family,” she continued. “For Meghan, this could mean keeping their distance for now and reconciling when all parties are ready for a genuine and positive reunion.”
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness announce their split in September after 27 years of marriage
King Charles is reportedly contemplating having Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over for Christmas
Kim Kardashian will also co-produce the film alongside Paula Pell
Holly Willoughby, 42, announced her exit, after 14 years of hosting the show, 'This Morning'
Jungkook's Seven bags the Top Global K-Pop song accolade at 2023 Billboard Music Awards
Gwyneth Paltrow reflects on her motherhood journey in a new interview