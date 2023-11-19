Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘waiting’ for ‘invite’ to meet King Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be inching towards a reconciliation with the Royal Family after a phone call that appeared to have turned things around in the rift.

Royal insiders told Daily Mail that if King Charles invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Sandringham to celebrate Christmas together, the couple would oblige.

Previously, The Times reported that Prince Harry made a ‘warm’ phone call to his father on his 75th birthday, which also included wishes from his wife Meghan and video messages from their two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

“I can't imagine the Sussexes would decline an invitation to spend time with His Majesty,” a source told Daily Mail. “As of yet, there have not been any invitations for the holidays.”

The thaw in their relationship comes after a source told the Mail on Sunday that King Charles wanted “to spend more time with his grandchildren.”

However, if Harry and Meghan are to visit the UK, they would be needing “heightened protection” and would need a “formal invitation” in order to stay at Buckingham Palace.

Sources told The Times that the conversation could be a “turning point” for the couple. Reports have also suggested that the father and son will be indulging in another call in the coming week.