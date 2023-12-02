Scarlett Johansson shares brief tense moment with Colin Jost during red carpet

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost at American Museum of Natural History Gala in Manhattan

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost stepped out for a date night to attend the American Museum of Natural History Gala in Manhattan on Thursday.

While the couple posed with their brightest smiles and cosied up for the cameras, they were caught in a brief moment of trouble in a blink and miss moment.

In a video captured by Page Six, at one point, the Saturday Night Live head writer, 41, seemed lost in thought with a grim face. When the Black Widow actress, 39, noted her beau, she turned to ask him if she was okay.

Jost appeared to snap out of his thoughts as he responded “yes” and then reverting back to his jolly demeanour. The reps of the pair did not respond when the outlet requested for a comment.

For the event, Johansson stunned in a black silk cocktail dress with a white maxi-coat on top, while Jost donned a classic tuxedo.

The pair was first linked in May 2017 after they were spotted kissing following her appearance on SNL. That December, they made their relationship public while attending the Museum of Natural History Gala together.

They announced their marriage in October 2020 and went onto welcome son, Cosmo, in August 2021.

The Lucy star also shares a nine-year-old daughter, Rose, with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac.