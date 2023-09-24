Scarlett Johansson Instagram: Why the actress deleted her social media?

Scarlett Johansson is one of the few celebrities who seem keep away from social media, however that was not always the case.

The Black Widow star, 38, once had an Instagram account, but she ended up deleting the app as she found herself unable to keep up with due to her anxiety.

“I honestly am too fragile of a person to have social media,” the Lost in Translation actress shared as she appeared on an episode of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast in April 2023.

“My ego is too fragile. I can’t deal with it. My brain is too fragile, I’m like a delicate flower. I have enough anxiety.”

She added that she “had Instagram once for three days” as an experiment but ended up deleting after she spent a long time sleuthing a stranger online.

“When I started realising that I’d spent 20 minutes looking at somebody’s Instagram page who worked for a friend of mine, I now know you have a pit bull, two daughters, and live in Burbank, I’m like, I just wasted 17 minutes of time,” she explained.

“I now feel like I should move to California, get this specific dog and change my life in all these ways. I felt so bad, like I was missing out on this random person’s life, I can’t do this. I’m too fragile, I have too much anxiety about other things.”

However, Johansson does use social media tolls when she has to oversee the operations for The Outset, her skincare brand, but tries to resists indulging too much.

Johansson shared that she gets “completely absorbed” when using TikTok which is why she avoids it for her personal use.