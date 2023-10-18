Scarlett Johansson reveals how she’s tackling her son's ‘terrible twos’

Scarlett Johansson has recently revealed what it’s like to be a mother to a toddler.



In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Black Widow star opened up on how she’s dealing with the terrible twos.

Scarlett responded, “The ‘terrible twos’ are more like tackling me, like actually, physically.”

Speaking at the God’s Love We Deliver’s Golden Heart Awards, the Lucy actress talked about parenting her son at the toddler stage.

Scarlett discussed about the adjustment since her husband, Colin Jost, return to Saturday Night Live after the end of WGA strike.

"It's definitely an adjustment in the household,” remarked the 38-year-old actress.

Scarlett pointed out, “That schedule is so crazy, but it's always exciting to see.”

Meanwhile, the Iron Man 2 actress expressed her elation for the return of SNL show.

“I'm really excited for all the writers and all the performers at SNL. They've been desperate to get back to work doing what they love,” she stated.

Earlier in an interview with PEOPLE, Scarlett shared how she would tag along her son Cosmo, an infant at the time, on the set of Asteroid City.

“I actually wasn't popular, it was just the baby,” the actress told the outlet. “People were excited to see the baby, not me. They're like, 'Oh, it's you. Where's baby?’”

Scarlett added, “I just had a tiny, tiny baby, and Cosmo was like the set baby.”