Inside King Charles' plans to cool flames of Omid Scobie's 'Endgame'

King Charles is predicted to not hold strong reactions to Omid Scobie’s latest book Endgame, despite the explosive nature of its contents.



For the unversed, copies of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s unofficial ‘mouthpiece’ were forced to be taken off shelves in the Netherlands after Scobie named two royal family members whom the couple accused of making racist remarks of their then unborn son Prince Archie.

Additionally, Piers Morgan took to his TalkTV show to name drop the royals insisting that the British public deserved to be made aware of their identities

Despite the chaotic aftermath that unfolded, Pauline Maclaran, who is a professor at University of London, insisted that the Firm will be able to survive the blows that came with it.

"They will rise above it. The Queen (Elizabeth II) issued a statement after Harry and Meghan first made the claim in their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"I don't think the book has been given much credibility. It will whip up a storm for a while, become a bestseller for a short while then drop away.

"Prince William made a statement after the Oprah interview saying that the Royal Family is not racist. He will feel pretty aggrieved by these accusations. There's so many other things in the world to think about. This is at the level of trivia."