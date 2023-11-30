Piers Morgan responds to backlash for naming ‘racist royals’

Piers Morgan did not hold back name-dropping royals on his show 'Piers Morgan Uncensored'

Piers Morgan has no regrets in exposing the names of the two ‘racist royals’ amid outrage.

The British talkshow host, 58, had taken to his show on Wednesday as he disclosed the two royals to be King Charles and Kate Middleton to show concerns over the skin colour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first child.

In the Dutch version of Omid Scobie’s recently-released book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, the names of the two royals were accidently published.

Morgan, 58, explained to his viewers that although he doesn’t “believe any racist comments were ever made by any of the royal family,” he felt that his fellow citizens had a right to know information that only a handful of readers from another country were inadvertently privy to.

“Frankly, if Dutch people wondering into a bookshop can pick it up and see these names, then you — the British people here, who actually pay for the British royal family — you’re entitled to know, too.”

When the former Good Morning Britain presenter started receiving backlash for his stunt, he responded to the outrage on X, formerly Twitter.

“I’m outraged too - that the rest of the British media hasn’t done the same! Why should British people be barred from knowing what Dutch people know about OUR Royal Family?”