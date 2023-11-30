King Charles issues first statement after ‘racist royals’ named in ‘Endgame’

King Charles is doing “all right” as he issues his first comments since the names of the racist royals were revealed on-air by Piers Morgan.
The monarch is expected to give an opening address at the COP28 climate change summit as he kicked off his visit with a 30-minute meeting with Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, via Express.co.uk.
When President Tinubu asked Charles how he was after shaking hands, the King seemingly made a pointed comment.
“I’m all right very much, just about. Having had a rather ancient birthday recently recovering from the shock of that,” he told Tinubu.
King Charles began his 48-hour trip to Dubai mere hours after the British broadcaster name-dropped the two alleged racist royal, who expressed their “concerns” over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, Prince Archie’s complexion before he was born.
Read More: King Charles ‘shocks’ Camilla over his unexpected Harry, Meghan remarks
Morgan revealed that King Charles and Kate Middleton were named in the Dutch version Omid Scobie’s new book, Endgame. The names were not meant to be revealed which is why sales in Holland were abruptly halted due to ‘translation errors.’
A Dutch journalist, Rick Evers, who reviewed Endgame, opined that “complete paragraphs are missing” which “clearly” doesn’t look like a “matter of translation.”
The two royals were accidently named in the Dutch version of Omid Scobie’s new book 'Endgame'
Cher dazzled with Darlene Love on Christmas in Rockefeller Center Tree-lighting Special 2023
Travis Kelce is the tight end of the NFL team Kansas City Chiefs
During a recent interview, Rani Mukerji reflected on her decision to keep her daughter away from the spotlight
Kim Kardashian could be seen bonding with Emma Roberts in the latest episode of 'The Kardashians' season 4
Kim Kardashian also credits Scott Disick for supporting her through thick and thin on 'The Kardashians'