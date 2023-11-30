King Charles issues first statement after ‘racist royals’ named in ‘Endgame’

King Charles is currently in Dubai for COP28 to give an opening address

King Charles is doing “all right” as he issues his first comments since the names of the racist royals were revealed on-air by Piers Morgan.

The monarch is expected to give an opening address at the COP28 climate change summit as he kicked off his visit with a 30-minute meeting with Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, via Express.co.uk.

When President Tinubu asked Charles how he was after shaking hands, the King seemingly made a pointed comment.

“I’m all right very much, just about. Having had a rather ancient birthday recently recovering from the shock of that,” he told Tinubu.

King Charles began his 48-hour trip to Dubai mere hours after the British broadcaster name-dropped the two alleged racist royal, who expressed their “concerns” over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, Prince Archie’s complexion before he was born.

Morgan revealed that King Charles and Kate Middleton were named in the Dutch version Omid Scobie’s new book, Endgame. The names were not meant to be revealed which is why sales in Holland were abruptly halted due to ‘translation errors.’

A Dutch journalist, Rick Evers, who reviewed Endgame, opined that “complete paragraphs are missing” which “clearly” doesn’t look like a “matter of translation.”