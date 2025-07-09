Billy Ray Cyrus desperate for peace with family after son Trace’s threat

Trace Cyrus leaves dad Billy Ray afraid of losing his family again

Trace Cyrus is far from forgiveness for his father Billy Ray Cyrus like his siblings.

The 36-year-old singer is allegedly raising hell with his siblings who are trying to rekindle their bond with dad after years of estrangement.

Mom Tish Cyrus has also moved on but an insider told RadarOnline, "They're all telling Trace to let it go and saying no good can come out of going after him publicly."

The source added, "But he's like a dog with a bone. He considers his father pure scum, and this is his way of getting closure. He's asking the others to back him and threatening to raise merry hell if they don't."

Billy Ray, who has now recently fallen in love with Elizabeth Hurley, is now desperate to make peace with his family after years of family feud and Trace’s threats are extremely hurtful for him.

"For Billy Ray this is a true nightmare. He's got this dream romance and cleared the other obstacles for a shot at family peace," said the insider.

Highlighting the estranged father’s fears, they added, “Trace isn't letting him off the hook and it's really affecting him. He's secretly terrified this will tear the family apart all over again."