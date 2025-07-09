Brooklyn Beckham's post gets like from dad David amid family fued

Beckham did like the post-though no other immediate family members commented publicly

Brooklyn Beckham has opened up about his struggle with confidence and his journey toward feeling empowered in a recent social media post.

The update comes amid ongoing speculation about a rift within the Beckham family, following Brooklyn, 26, and his wife Nicola, 30, skipping David Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations.

Tensions are reportedly at an all-time high, with concerns that Brooklyn's absence from sister Harper's 14th birthday on Thursday could damage their once-close bond.

In his latest Instagram post, Brooklyn shared a cooking tutorial featuring a chicken Caesar salad wrap-but it was not just the recipe that caught attention.

The video was set to Two Door Cinema Club's I Can Talk, a song widely interpreted as expressing the frustration of feeling silenced, hinting again unresolved family discord.

According to the Website Call Me Fred, which analyses song lyrics, the tracks speaks to someone who has something meaningful to stay but lacks the courage or space to voice it.

While rumours of strained family ties persist, David Beckham did like the post-though no other immediate family members commented publicly.