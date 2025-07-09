Holly Willoughby's company risks closure amid ongoing tax dispute

Holly Willoughby is best known for her former roles as co-host of ITV's This Morning and Dancing On Ice

Holly Willoughby's media company has been given 12 weeks to settle a £377,000 tax bill to avoid being dissolved.

Roxy Media, a production and management firm co-run by the TV presenter and her husband, Dan Baldwin, was served with a winding-up petition by His Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) earlier this year, according to court documents.

During an April hearing at the Insolvency and Companies Court, it was revealed that company owed £377, 000 in taxes-a figure that had already been reduced from an undisclosed original amount.

The court granted a 12-week extension to allow the firm time to pay the debt. At a recent hearing on Wednesday, HMRC representative Charlotte Cooke stated that the company intended to take the matter to a tax tribunal.

However, no information was provided regarding whether any part of the debt had been paid. Willoughby and Baldwin established Roxy Media to manage media clients.

According to Companies House records, Baldwin was appointed as a director in 2008, with Willoughby joining the board in 2014.

Holly Willoughby is best known for her former roles as co-host of ITV's This Morning and Dancing On Ice.