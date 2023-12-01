Prince Harry, Meghan to 'lose greatly' over closeness to 'mouthpiece' Omid Scobie

Omid Scobie's latest book is predicted to do some major damage to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly stand to lose more in their association to their unofficial ‘mouthpiece’ Omid Scobie, a royal author who has been making shockwaves for his explosive book on the royal family.

According to Pauline Maclaran, who is the professor of Marketing and Consumer Research at University of London, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have actively been working to push their past allegations of racism away, amidst plans for their major Hollywood comeback.

Despite their change of pace, Scobie's latest release Endgame may likely jeapordise the couple's chances of salvaging what little they can in their strained relationship with the royal family.

"Harry himself has tried to distance himself from those remarks by saying the Royal Family is not racist. He said there may be some unconscious bias. Harry and Meghan's documentary did not refer [to the allegation]. They have obviously tried to put it behind them. Omid Scobie is just resurrecting all this,” she said.

"The Sussexes may be worried the book will spoil their chance of restoring relations with the Royal Family. The media has said Omid Scobie was Harry and Meghan's mouthpiece, but I don't think that's correct."

While Maclaran predicted that the royal family would be able to 'weather this storm' the academic claimed that the damage to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had no limits, considering the pair's poor image in the US.

"If that [claim] continues, it will damage Harry and Meghan more than the Royal Family because for the royals it's just another emotional frenzy. They have had so much of this on a daily basis. They can move past it.

"But with the Sussexes, we know their popularity went down in the US because of their criticism of the Royal Family. I think there is more risk of damage to the Sussex brand because they are associated with the book they are going to be tarnished by that.

"I think they realise it and have tried to distance themselves from the book and Omid Scobie. The Royal Family will weather this storm."