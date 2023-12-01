Royal family mulls legal action on damaging allegations: report

Two prominent senior working royals have been dragged into the race row involving Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their son Prince Archie.



The royal family is reportedly "united in outrage" after the much-loved royals have been dragged into the controversy.

The two senior royals were named in the Dutch version of the new explosive book, "Endgame", by author Omid Scobie.



The controversial journalist appeared on ITV’s This Morning program on Thursday to confirm an investigation had begun at the publishers responsible for translating his book into Dutch, but denied including the identities of the two senior royals in his manuscript.



Speaking of his frustration of the scandal that has sent shockwaves through the monarchy, Meghan and Harry's pal seemed to laid the blame squarely on the publisher in the Netherlands, saying: "I never submitted a book that had those names in it."

But in a twist, the Dutch translator who worked on the book has insisted the titles of the senior royals were in the manuscript she was sent. Saskia Peeters claimed she did not add the names to the Dutch version of the book, according to a new report.

Speaking from her home in Arnhem, she told The Mirror: "As a translator, I translate what is in front of me. The names of the royals were there in black and white. I did not add them. I just did what I was paid to do and that was (to) translate the book from English into Dutch."



There are reports that Buckingham Palace is considering all options, and taking emergency legal advice on the damaging allegations.



TV presenter Piers Morgan on Wednesday used the opening monologue of his show "Uncensored" on TalkTV to identify the the royals as the subjects, declaring: "I do not believe any racist comments were ever made by any of the royal family”.

The clip, which was posted to the show’s official profile on X (formally Twitter) and seen more than 7.7million times since it aired, he said: “If Dutch people walking into a book shop can see these names then you, the British people are entitled to know, too…(and) until there is actual evidence of those comments being made, I will never believe it."