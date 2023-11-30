Meghan Markle gets hands on Omid Scobie's 'Endgame'?

Meghan Markle reading her 'mouthpiece' Omid Scobie's 'Endgame'

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle is said to be reading his pal Omid Scobie's new explosive book, that revealed new shocking details about the identity of the alleged 'royal racists' that were pointed out by the Duchess in her infamous Oprah Winfrey interview in the US.

An Insider, close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, has claimed that Meghan has got the copy of her "mouthpiece" Omid Scobie's Endgame that has sent shockwaves across the world with claims amid backlash over alleged "printing error."

"Meghan has got the copy of 'Endgame' and began to read it," The source has revealed.



They claimed: "It seems she would be enjoying reading some chapters of the book despite baseless allegations about her involvement in it ," adding that "the Duchess may react to queries when she comes to conclusion after consulting with Harry and others."

Dutch copies of Scobie's latest book have been pulled from shelves after they were reportedly named in the translation.

Omid Scobie, who has received massive backlash since his book hit the shelves on November 28, insists he never submitted a book with the names of two members of the royal family alleged to have raised "concerns" about the skin colour of Prince Archie.

Scobie, on ITV's This Morning, said: "I have never submitted a book that had their names in it," , adding he was "frustrated" by the error, which is still being investigated.

The author, who's known as Harry and Meghan's pal, also said he has never used the word "racist" to describe the royals who allegedly questioned Archie's skin colour, describing the incident as "unconscious bias" in the book.

Reacting to reports, PR expert Matt Yanofsky told The Mirror Meghan could reveal the names, but she will wait for exactly the right moment, saying: "I would suspect she doesn't comment, so she can keep teasing/keep the audience of royal news guessing. This is her golden press card to play, and she's going to hold the card till she needs to play it."