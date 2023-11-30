'Endgame' pulled from shelves as royal mystery deepens over 'printing error'

Omid Scobie has given birth to several new questions with his controversial royal book that named a pair of alleged "racist" royal who commented about Prince harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie's skin tone.



Royal mystery has deepened over "printing error" that named two royal ‘racists’ in its Dutch version, sparking reactions that publishing fiasco is a stunt to boost sales.

"Endgame" was dramatically pulled from shelves after identifying senior royals at the heart of a racism scandal involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. But speculation has continued to grow as it reignited an ugly row that rocked the British monarchy when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made shocking claims about the royal family in their explosive tell-all chat with US TV icon Oprah Winfrey.

Scobie, who's also dubbed as Meghan's "mouthpiece", insists the identification of the royals – one of whom was named, and the other alluded to – was simply a “translation error” in his scathing takedown of the Windsors.



"Having only written and edited the English version of Endgame, I can only comment on that manuscript – which does not name the two individuals who took part in the conversation. I’m happy to hear that the error in the translation of the Dutch edition is being fixed," he said.

However, some royal experts do not seem to be fully satisfied with the explanation as they questioned whether it is possible to "mistranslate two names" after copies of the book in the Netherlands appeared to identify the "racist royal".

“It’s one thing if it was an innocent error by the Dutch publishers. It’s quite another if this was a publicity stunt to sell more copies of this book. Making the charge of racism is pernicious. It’s an easy charge to make and it’s extremely difficult to refute because you have to prove a negative. And whether that’s a royal person or anybody else, it’s a very ugly allegation to make,” royal commentator Michael Cole, a former BBC royal correspondent, told GB News.



Another veteran royal reporter Phil Dampier also shared his opinion on the controversy, telling Mail Online: "It’s very hard to believe that this error occurred due to a problem with the translation, and I’ve not seen the Dutch publisher claim this is what happened. How can you mistranslate two names? It just doesn’t make sense."

Dutch journalist Rick Evers, who had read the translated version, also told Good Morning Britain co-host Richard Madeley that he didn’t believe the names were included due to "translation errors", adding that "something has been erased" in the English version.

“I can’t believe that it was a translation error. We saw some passages were missing in the English version. Like, five sentences between the first and third part that wasn’t in the English version. So, something has been erased during the work that has been done for the book."

He went on saying that the names were in Scobie’s original manuscript but "legal agents” advised him to avoid including them in the final version.