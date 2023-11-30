Meghan Markle 'sucked back' into 'cruel' Royal Family after Endgame release

file footage

Meghan Markle’s efforts to disassociate herself from the Royal Family have dismally fallen through in the wake of release of Endgame.



The Duchess of Sussex has been unwillingly mired into the “soap opera” of the family, after royal author Omid Scobie, infamously known as Prince Harry and Meghan’s mouthpiece, made bombshell revelations in the book published earlier this week.

The writing venture featured scathing attacks at each member of the Royal Family, including King Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, and touched on the many controversies since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Tensions ran high after a Dutch version of Endgame revealed names of the racist royal members, who allegedly questioned Prince Harry and Meghan’s son Archie’s skin color, before his birth.

Writing for News.com.au, royal commentator Daniela Elser suggested the book claims did nothing but torpedo the former actress’s “nascent relaunch and rebranding efforts,” which she had been teasing since the beginning of this year.

Hence, like it or not, she affirmed that the Suits alum has “just been sucked back” into the family. “She’s back to square one and back to being mired in those claims of cruelty, unconscious bias and conniving palace forces that she seemed so keen to leave behind,” the expert shared.