Travis Kelce let slip adorable nickname for Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce did not shy away from praising his girlfriend Taylor Swift for supporting his recent milestone in football.

During his podcast New Heights with elder brother Jason, Travis discussed becoming the fastest tight end to reach 11,000 yards (and the only tight end in the Kansas City Chiefs organisation to hit the milestone).

During the conversation, Travis, 34, gave a shoutout to his teammates for “helping [him] get these records every week.” He added humbly that while the appreciation was “nice,” people don’t need to say congrats every time I get to a whole number.”

Although, Jason, 36, pointed out, “You might not care about records but you know who does? A 92%er by the name of Taylor Swift. That’s right. She ‘liked’ an Instagram announcement from the Chiefs about you breaking this record.”



A blushing Travis pulled off his catchphrase, “Alright nah.” His voice softened when he said, “Thanks, Tay,” adding, “I appreciate you on the Chiefs page supporting the Yeti. Yeah … what’s this next question?”

“Has she always been a fan of tight end receiving yards?” Jason teased.

Travis then tried to change the subject by adding, “I’m not sure that’s a good question. Maybe, I don’t know if she’s a fan of tight ends or not. Have to ask her.”

Taylor and Travis, who first sparked romance rumours in September but first met in July, are already planning ‘next big step’ in their relationship.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the Karma singer and the NFL athlete will be “spending weeks at a time together” in the $6 million mansion that Travis bought last month to give their romance some privacy.



Taylor had reportedly landed directly in Kansas City after wrapping her 2023 leg of the Eras Tour in Brazil.

The insider revealed that Taylor is “smitten” with her beau but she “realises that the hard work in their relationship is about to start as they will be spending weeks at a time together.”