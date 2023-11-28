Kanye West 'threatened' wife Bianca Censori with divorce before Dubai reunion

Kanye West reportedly gave an ultimatum to his wife Bianca Censori in the wake of swirling rumors of their separation.

The 46-year-old singer, who is currently in Dubai to celebrate the release of his latest song with Ty Dolla $ign, was joined by his Australian wife last week following reports that they had separated.

Speaking to Us Weekly, an insider shared, “Those close to him believed they had split, but she arrived in Dubai a few days ago and it’s been on with them ever since”.

They went on to reveal that the Donda rapper “gave her an ultimatum” to join him in the Arab country, threatening her with divorce.

“He told her if she didn’t come to Dubai, then they were done,” the insider expressed, noting, “He was having a hard time trusting her.“

The former Yeezy employee eventually “had a change of heart,” prompting the wedded pair to reunite and quash rumors of marital tensions.

In a recently surfaced video clip, West and Censori could be seen canoodling during a private party in Dubai.

Speaking to the Mirror, body language expert Inbaal Honigman suggested that the Australian native looked uncomfortable with the Runway rapper and wanted to put as much distance with him as she could.