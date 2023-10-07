Kanye West wife Bianca Censori forced to ‘obey’ rapper’s strict rules

Kanye West has allegedly laid out a list of rules for his new wife Bianca Censori to follow.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a source claimed that the Australian native is forced to “obey” the rapper’s rules, as she’s convinced of their “royal” status.

"Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear," they said.

The insider went on to explain that the Donda rapper chooses what Bianca eats, and is forced to “work out,” even though “Kanye [himself] doesn’t work out.”

"She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him because he has convinced her that they are royal,” they added.

The report comes after it was confirmed that West and Censori have been legally married since last December, a month after the former finalized his divorce with Kim Kardashian.

Since making their couple debut earlier this year, the wedded pair have sparked controversy for their crude public appearances.

A boat owner in Italy proclaimed the duo is “no longer welcome” in the country after they were spotted in a compromised position in public in August.