King Charles’ ‘final blow’ to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not on the best of terms with King Charles but one move from the monarch ended up being the final blow in their rift.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were given an “eviction notice” in February, which was allegedly issued a day after Harry’s bombshell memoir hit the shelves.

While Harry and Meghan took the eviction notice with grace, the reason behind being booted from their Windsor residence, which was a wedding gift from late Queen Elizabeth, did not sit well with them.

According to royal expert Omid Scobie’s upcoming book, Endgame, King Charles offered the royal residence to his disgraced brother, Prince Andrew, via Us Weekly.

The author claimed that the move was a “final blow” for the Montecito-based couple, despite it not intentioned as a snub to Prince Harry.

However, Scobie suggested that it “undoubtedly” was a move against Harry as Charles always had a “blind spot” for his disgraced sibling, and Andrew repeatedly turned down the property.

In 2019, Andrew stepped down from his duties as a working member of the royal family after he was accused of sexual misconduct, which he vehemently denied. In May 2020, he permanently resigned from his public roles and was later stripped of all his military titles and patronages.