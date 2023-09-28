Prince Harry, Meghan Markle find silver lining after Frogmore Cottage eviction

File Footage

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were 'very sad' to move from their cosy Frogmore Cottage, the couple found a silver lining when packing away their life.



In their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, the couple shed light in the candid moments when they decided to pack up and move out of the home in 2020, which Queen Elizabeth had given them as a wedding present in 2018.

In the clips the couple was seen finding random things that held sentimental value along with photos that gave them a look into their romantic bond.

"It really gave us a chance to look back at our whole love story," Meghan said as she and Prince Harry saw some photographs from the days of their courtship.

The move marked as a sentimental one as it was where they raised their first child Archie.

Speaking about the move, the Duke of Sussex candidly expressed how he was "very sad" as he envisioned his children in Frogmore Cottage where they ran in the gardens and swam in the late Queen's pond.

After the couple had moved from Frogmore Cottage to the US, the pair no longer intended on any long-term plans in the UK.

By orders of King Charles, the pair was made to give up their the lease.



