Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s eviction from Frogmore Cottage finalised

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer owners of the Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, which they were given by the late Queen as a wedding present.



According to ITV News, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are finally packed up and moved out of Frogmore Cottage — three months after King Charles III evicted them from the property.

Despite moving to California in 2020 amid Megxit, the cottage — which is located on the Windsor estate — was their official UK residence.

Moreover, Harry had stayed at the at the five-bedroom home in April when he first made a surprise appearance in London for his phone hacking trial.

He also stayed there in May, when he made his brief 27-hour trip to attend his father, King Charles’ Coronation ceremony.

Though the house was a gift from the late queen, they technically held it through a long-term loan from the palace, as is the case with most royal residences.

Back in March, an insider that told Page Six that King Charles began the eviction process the day after Harry’s memoir, Spare, hit the shelves in January, 2023.

According to the Mirror, sources claim the King was outraged by a string of his youngest son’s accusations in his controversial memoir in particular the attacks on his wife, Camilla.

There were more than 60 mentions of Camilla in the book in which the Duke of Sussex does not hold back his dislike for “the Other Woman.” But his particularly cruel comments were regarding her becoming his “wicked stepmother.”

In the following weeks, reports emerged that the eviction of the Sussexes home was done in order to move Prince Andrew in Frogmore.

However, the disgraced royal, who has been banned from royal duties following his connections to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has refused to empty his home.

The reason behind the pressure to evict him comes from Charles efforts to slim down the monarchy to alleviate the financial burden from the Crown.