David Walliams ‘amicably’ settles lawsuit with ‘BGT’ bosses for ‘lower sum’

David Walliams was a judge on 'Britain’s Got Talent' between 2012 and 2022

David Walliams settled his lawsuit against Britain’s Got Talent producers after he was forced out for making inappropriate remarks for a contestant on the show.

Walliams, who was formerly a judge on BGT between 2012 and 2022, stepped down from his role in November last year. He had made derogatory and sexually explicit remarks about contestants during the recording of an episode of the ITV talent show in 2020.

The comedian, 52, was suing producer Fremantle for misuse of private information and for breaching UK General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Data Protection Act 2018.

While Walliams was suing for £10 million, he received a settlement which was “way under,” according to Daily Mail.

The decision to settle came after Fremantle accepted that their security procedures had failed which allowed Walliams’ comments to be leaked to the Guardian.

Moreover, sources revealed that Walliams’ other arguments “failed, which is why he couldn’t settle for a larger sum. The seven-figure is believed to be around the £1million mark, or a year of his salary for the show, insiders suggested.

A Fremantle spokesperson said in a statement that they are “pleased” to have “achieved an amicable resolution of this dispute” and also issued an apology to Walliams.

“We are sincerely sorry that his private conversations when a judge on Britain’s Got Talent were published, and the great distress this caused David.”