David Walliams, Simon Cowell’s friendship in trouble after former star sued BGT

The Mirror reported that the decision came ten months after Walliams exited from his £1.5 million-a-year job as a judge in 2022.

The outlet mentioned that Walliams was looking out for significant damages from the London-based Fremantle, which produces the show for ITV.

According to the legal documents filed at the High Court in London, the comedian has blamed bosses of leaking the details of his rude comments, which is why he left. It is reported to be the protection breach over the leaked transcript.

It is also reported that Walliams did not sue Cowell, however, this decision had created “some distance between two friends” for now.

Last year, a source told The Sun, “David hasn't taken the decision lightly, but it just feels like time to move on. David has decided to bow out after a ten-year run. He wants to leave on a high after a wonderful time.”

“His team have quietly been having conversations over the past few days where it has been made clear that David is readying himself to step down – and then producers will start to think about who might replace him.”

Meanwhile, Bruno Tonioli, who was a former judge on Strictly Come Dancing, was announced to replace Walliams on the judging panel.