Simon Cowell reacts to ‘BGT’ ex-judge David Walliams’ ‘bizarre’ accusations

Simon Cowell had a stern reaction towards former pal and co-judge at Britain’s Got Talent, David Walliams amid his ‘bizarre’ accusations.

Walliams, 52, who left the show in November 2021, two weeks after he was caught contestant a ‘c**t’ during filming break of the show.

Amid the new accusations put forward by Walliams, that BGT secretly recorded him, Cowell, 64, has unfollowed him on Instagram and called his claims “plain wrong,” via The Sun.

Walliams alleged that Fremantle Media, and he claimed they “recorded, transcribed and retained” private conversations for ten years. He is suing the bosses as he believes his “microphone was kept on and recording throughout the whole filming day, including breaks, ­during his whole tenure as a judge on the show.”

A source close to Cowell told the outlet that “the idea anyone surreptitiously recorded David is absurd.”

“It was announced in 2018 judges’ comments between themselves at the judging desk would be recorded for possible use,” the insider said. “Since then, they have been used regularly in audition episodes.”

Meanwhile, BGT judges Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon are “shocked” to find out that their conversations may have been “taped and kept for all this time.”

The source added that Holden and Dixon are “close with David and have been supporting him.”