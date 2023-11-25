Taylor Swift hints at ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ announcement

Taylor Swift has been on a mission to re-release all her albums from before 2019

Taylor Swift may be gearing up to announce her final rerecord very soon as Swifties pick up on notorious Easter Eggs that the singer has been dropping during her South American leg of the Eras Tour.

Swift, who has been on a mission to re-release all her albums from before 2019 after Scooter Braun purchased record label Big Machine Records, in a bid to own her own music.

So far, the Grammy-winning musician has rereleased Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version) and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), with the latest being 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

In her November 24 concert in São Paulo, Brazil, the Karma singer wore a silver dress for her Fearless Era and for the Speak Now Era, she donned a pink design that featured black and gold embellishments throughout. Black, gold and silver are Reputation’s signature colours.

Moreover, like with previous album announcements, Swift held off on special surprise songs for the album announcement, the singer has held off on one song for Reputation as well.

Swift has performed every song off Reputation during the “surprise songs” section of the concert with the exception of one: I Did Something Bad.

For 1989 (Taylor’s Version), Swift did not perform New Romantics until she made the rerecord announcement.