Taylor Swift beats her previous records with new ones

In less than a week, Taylor Swift's brand-new album 1989 (Taylor's Version) has already surpassed all previous records in sales for 2023.

Over a million copies of the 33-year-old singer's fourth re-recording of her early tracks have been sold in the United States since its release on October 27, according to Billboard.

Additionally, the remastered edition of 1989 outsold her 2023 album Midnights, which sold over 778,000 copies through October 26.

1989 (Taylor's Version), which she referred to as her "most FAVOURITE re-record," has already sold a million copies or more in a single week.

In addition, Taylor recorded a new version of Speak Now (Taylor's Version) for her third platinum-selling album, which she has sold 742,000 copies of since July.

After Swift's Midnights came out, the new re-recording has had the best sales week of any album with 1.14 million sold in the week ending October 27, 2022.

Additionally, the album had the best sales week of 2023, surpassing Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'s initial sales figures of 507,000 in the week of July 13.