Sinead O’Connor biopic: Who will play the singer?

Sinead O’Connor passed away in July 2023

Sinead O’Connor's biopic is in the making and apparently the filmmakers have found the right person to play the lead role.

The Irish singer breathed her last at the age of 56 in July 2023, just a year and a half after her son left this world.

It was reported that the Grammy-winning performer was in talks with people for her biopic.

Variety revealed that Irish production company ie: entertainment is behind the project, which executive produced it.

Currently, the actress who is said to have been chosen to play O’Connor is Natalie Portman.

A source shared with The Sun, “They think she is the spit of Sinéad in terms of her physicality but as an actress, they know she has the strength and power to do justice to Sinéad.”

Previously the movie was said to have been based on Rememberings, the artist’s June 2021 autobiography.

According to reports, Sinead wanted the film to have ‘triptych approach’. She desired that it would feature three distinct actresses.

For the unversed, O’Connor was found ‘unresponsive’ at a home in London. At the time, ‘no medical cause of death was given’.

A year after the Nothing Compares 2 U hitmaker’s demise, the official cause of her death was stated as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma.