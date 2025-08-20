Kelly Clarkson, Jonas Brothers history goes way back

Jonas Brothers and Kelly Clarkson have a connection that goes way back in time.
And Clarkson is shocked to know this fun fact!
Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas appeared on the first episode of Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson August 19 at 10 p.m. during which they unveiled the connection between the trio and 43-year-old.
As the two-decade-old band discussed the story behind one of its earliest songs, the American singer-songwriter narrated how she responded when she first found out that the three brothers had dropped her name in the 2006 remake of Busted’s Year 3000.
"It was in a meet and greet and somebody [said], ‘Did you hear the Jonas Brothers song?’ and I was like ‘What, no?’ and they were like ‘They say your name!’ and I was like “What!" she remembered of the exchange. "I was like, 'That’s so cool to be referenced in any way in pop culture — I love it,'" shared The Voice coach.
However, the 37-year-old, 36-year-old and 32-year-old revealed that they first met the Stronger vocalist even before that.
The band was performing at a festival which was being headlined by Clarkson in New Jersey in 2000s.
