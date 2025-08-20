Why Travis Kelce is unlike any of Taylor Swift’s past boyfriends: report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are experiencing a unique relationship with each other

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are united by some Alchemy since both of them have feel like they are made for each other.

The 35-year-old pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 35, presented a visual demonstration of their bond with each other during their special podcast episode on New Heights, as they offered rare insights into their relationship.

An insider shared that one of the ways the Anti-Hero hitmaker and the NFL star show their love for each other is through presents.

"She leaves Travis love notes and buys sentimental gifts, and he does the same thing," the source told Us Weekly on Wednesday, August 20.

They went on to add that the 14-time-Grammy winner has "never experienced that in a partner before."

The insider detailed that compared to Swift’s past relationships, with Joe Jonas, Taylor Lautner, John Mayer, Jake Gyllenhaal, Harry Styles, Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddleston, Joe Alwyn, and Matty Healy, everything is lighter and more fun.

"Travis has the best personality," said a second source. "Taylor thinks he's hilarious and is never bored with him."

They also shed light on the couple’s future plans, saying that Swift and Kelce are "genuinely ready" for marriage and kids, and the fact is further “solidified” with this summer which they spent together.

The first insider also remarked, "Taylor has been loving the quiet, normal days with Travis."

The lovebirds have seemingly been living together for a long time, as their conversation on the podcast included candid anecdotes of them in their home together.