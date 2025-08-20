Keanu Reeves opens about the kind of music he listened to while growing up

'Good Fortune' starring Keanu Reeves, Seth Rogen is set to release on October 17

Keanu Reeves, globally acclaimed as "John Wick", has revealed about the kind of music he grew up listening to.

The 60-year-old actor, who himself is a part of an American alternative rock band formed in 1994 called "Dogstar", admits that he grew up hearing albums of popular rock band The Beatles.

According to The Matrix actor, who himself is half English, admitted that he certainly concentrated on the tunes from across the pond.

In conversation with Ultimate Guitar, Keanu shared that he used to listen to The Beatles’ Abbey Road and Revolver album.

“I had a record player pretty young. So of course, I listened to The Beatles Revolver and Abbey Road. I always listened to the basslines.”

He further opened, “I had a girlfriend at the time, who had kind of changed my life musically. So she introduced me to Joy Division and I’d heard the Ramones. But it was (really) Joy Division and New Order.”

Work Wise, Reeves will be reprising his role as John Wick in fifth sequel. Meanwhile, his new film Good Fortune starring Seth Rogen, Keke Palmar and Aziz Ansari is slated to release on October 17.