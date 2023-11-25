Britney Spears close to finalising divorce with ‘low six figures’ for Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari appear to be in a better place amid their ongoing divorce settlement after 14 months of marriage.



Previously, reports suggested that negotiations got messy as they began their settlement keeping their ‘iron-clad’ prenuptial agreement in place as Asghari reportedly planned on challenging it.

He even allegedly threatened to spill secrets of the popstar to get a deal favourable for him.

Following this, according to a report by Page Six, the former couple is no longer on speaking terms as they are only communicating with each other through their divorce lawyers.

However, sources told TMZ that the Grammy-winning musician, 41, and the Black Monday actor, 29, are “no longer toxic after a turbulent few months” and their divorce is “almost finalised.”

The insiders revealed that Asghari is living in an apartment in Los Angeles with a rent of “$10k a month” which is funded by the Gimme More singer. Moreover, Spears will be “signing away a pretty sweet cheque” to her ex with “low six figures.”

Spears and Asghari tied the knot in June last year after dating for five years. The pair split after 14 months of marriage in August after the Iranian-American model filed for divorce.