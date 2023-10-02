Sam Asghari supports Britney Spears despite ‘not speaking’ amid divorce

Sam Asghari defended estranged wife Britney Spears despite not being on speaking terms amid their ongoing divorce proceedings.

The Iranian-American model, 29, took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to clap back at Donald Trump Jr. after he made ridiculed the Grammy-winning musician with a joke.

“It’s not okay to be a bully,” Asghari wrote in his Instagram Story also tagging the 45-year-old businessman directly, via Page Six.

The former president’s son had posted a side-by-side image comparison of two pictures of the Womanizer singer, 41.

On the left was a throwback photo of Spears posing in a cutoff T-shirt and skirt, labelling it as “America under Trump.” On the right was a blurry screengrab of the singer’s knife dance video, which she posted last week.

The Toxic singer’s knife dance videos had caused worry among fans and her close ones, as one of them was prompted to call authorities and ask for a wellness check. However, the singer revealed that the knives were fake.

Three months before the split, Asghari has spoken out against TMZ’s claims of their marriage in “deep trouble.”

“I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs,” Asghari said on Instagram at the time. “It was absolutely disgusting.”

Spears and Asghari tied the knot in June last year after dating for five years. The pair split after 14 months marriage in August after the aspiring actor filed for divorce. According to a report by Page Six, the former couple is only communicating with each other through their divorce lawyers.